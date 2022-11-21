Yesterday (Nov. 20), Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took part in a ComplexCon panel in promotion of the forthcoming film Creed III. During the discussion, Jordan decided to drop a bombshell on the attendees, revealing that the film’s official soundtrack will be backed by the house that J. Cole built:

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble… Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

In addition to Cole, Dreamville consists of big talents like Bas, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, and JID. Their last collective release, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, made landfall back in March to prepare fans for the following month’s Dreamville Festival. Prior to that, the world was treated to Revenge of the Dreamers III, which both topped the Billboard 200 and earned all parties a well-deserved platinum certification.

Upon its eventual arrival, Creed III will see Jordan returning to his role as Adonis Creed with Majors joining the cast as his rival, Damian Anderson. In addition, the sports drama will serve as the Fruitvale Station star’s directorial debut. Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and Phylicia Rashad are reprising their characters from the Creed franchise.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jordan opened up about the challenges of working on both sides of the camera simultaneously:

“It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all with the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed to go do their job. And then, there was my process, as well. It’s really hard to put into words. Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it.”

Creed III arrives in theaters March 3, 2023. If you missed it, you can check out the official trailer here.