Back in March, Dreamville teamed up with DJ Drama to present their D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape project. The collaborative effort spanned 15 tracks and featured the Dreamville camp — Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — along with additional appearances from names like 2 Chainz, Young Nudy, G Perico, and more.

Today (July 21), the team returns to share the latest visual from D-Day, this time for “Stick.” The video is directed by Waboosh and ONDA and opens up with a massive sea of fans going crazy to the song’s hard-hitting hook. Serving as D-Day’s introduction track, “Stick” rounds up J.I.D, J. Cole, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes to set the tone with some of their best aggressive flows yet. On the song, J.I.D grabs the first verse:

Roll down the window, roll up the window (Uh, okay)/ Hand on my dick and my hand on my gun/ One is for shootin’ and one is for fun, n***as trippin’ off of 151/ Black & Milds burnin’ under the sun, Black and brown kids young or they dumb? Sack a town, where your mom and them from?/

It’s been a few years since the Dreamville collective came together for the third installment of their Revenge of the Dreamers series, which contained 18 cuts and contributions from the likes of DaBaby, Reason, Childish Major, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Smino, and Deante’ Hitchcock. The project grabbed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 115,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The following year, a Director’s Cut upgrade of Revenge of the Dreamers III dropped that added on 12 bonus songs.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Stick” by J.I.D and J. Cole featuring Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes down below.