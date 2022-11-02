Today (Nov. 2), J. Cole and his Dreamville team have announced that Dreamville Festival is officially returning next spring. The two-day event will be held at Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2, 2023.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy via press release. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

The official lineup and ticket details have not yet been announced. However, a special presale option will be available for people who sign up for the festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

Excited fans are already making their plans to attend. “Right when I say I need to save money, Dreamville announces the festival date for next year. Oh well,” one user tweeted.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last year’s fest was a huge success. The event boosted Raleigh’s economy by over $6 million and welcomed over 80,000 total attendees from across the globe. The 2021 festival was a comeback following a three-year hiatus that was caused by weather complications, COVID-19 pandemic, and more. WizKid, Kehlani, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Baby, Wale, and T-Pain, along with the entire Dreamville roster, were among the top-tier names that hit the stage.

View the official announcement from Dreamville below.