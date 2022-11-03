One cannot mention “Real Housewives of Atlanta” without uttering Nene Leakes’ name.

The former “RHOA” star caught up with REVOLT backstage after her appearance on the Cancel Culture panel alongside Ray J, Amber Rose, and Jason Lee at the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T. There, she gave insight to what she’s been up to, while noting how the original cast helped to pave the way for reality TV as we know it today.

“When I started in reality TV, there was no ‘Love and Hip Hop,’ ‘Basketball Wives,’ The Braxtons.’ All of those shows, none of those shows were on,” Leakes said. “I felt like when we came out as a Black ensemble, with one little white girl, we kicked the door down and we really opened the door for all of those other reality ensembles to come on.”

While adding that “RHOA” helped open doors for many, she paid homage to those who came before her. “Prior to us they had New York, or Tiffany Pollard, ‘Flavor of Love,’ and ‘Real World.’ But then, we came out and did ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and we really kicked the door down and then held it open for so many ensemble Black shows to step in.”

While the personality did participate in a conversation surrounding cancel culture, she did admit that she has never fallen victim to the fad. “I don’t feel like I’ve been truly impacted by cancel culture. I feel like I have been impacted by blacklisting,” she explained. “However, I do feel like cancel culture and blacklisting are very close to the same thing. They are twins. I feel like one is quiet and one is loud.”

Leakes further explained how blacklisting comes an absence of key moments that can help one to make a living. “When you’re being blacklisted, all of your opportunities fade away. But, the viewers, or all of the people, they don’t really see what’s happening to you behind the scenes.”