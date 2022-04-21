It doesn’t seem like former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG NeNe Leakes will ever be making a return to the hit TV show. Yesterday (April 20), Leakes sued the Bravo network and Andy Cohen for claims of racism.

The popular franchise that gifted us with witty catchphrases, massive shade and iconic moments in pop culture history seems to have lost one of its Georgia peaches for good. Leakes — who started as an original cast member in 2008 — has filed a lawsuit claiming that the executives behind the show fostered and allowed a work environment that was both hostile and racist.

The lawsuit was filed in an Atlanta federal court and alleges that Kim Zolciak-Biermann — her white former castmate — made racist remarks to her for years and executives did nothing to resolve the issue. Leakes is not suing Zolciak-Biermann, only stating that she received discriminatory treatment from the co-star.

In the documents, Leakes names NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, Truly Original, executives and executive producer of the “Housewives” franchise Andy Cohen — who often invited the ladies to appear on his popular aftershow to chat about episodes.

The lawsuit states that “NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Leaks had been a fan favorite from the show’s inception in 2008 to her departure in 2020. Even after she left, with each new season fans would continue to ask for her return — longing for the chance to hear “Bye, wig” or “Bloop” again.

For now, it seems like Leakes has said what she said about the matter and will proceed with the lawsuit. As the news of the legal battle travels, fans have responded with mixed emotions and the reality star has been trending online.

Take a look at what some are saying about the OG.

Nene certainly was the breakout star. She worked hard to deserve it has been thru a lot and loss what can't be replaced. Love me some @NeNeLeakes a Comfident Black Woman https://t.co/TiwZAEYsms — Godis Love (@Godis_of_Love) April 15, 2022

Nene Leakes is the biggest narcissist in Hollywood; as entertaining as she is. She has glaring character flaws that we just ignore bc she’s funny. — Shady (@DJBattyBoy) April 21, 2022

⁦@NeNeLeakes⁩ What do you think built the reality tv shows? Inappropriate, offensive, scandalous behavior by the housewives. People wanted to watch people misbehaving. That is what you signed up for. Nobody wants to watch corporate, PC behavior https://t.co/rJT3q6LJ4i — Small Government (@SmallGov4All) April 21, 2022

I love how y'all turning on Nene Leakes because she is suing on the grounds of racism. I'm still supporting my girl @NeNeLeakes — 🌹Al’Bei🌹 (@_albei) April 21, 2022

NeNe calls Claudia a halfbreed and claims Bravo is racist after getting fired. Huh. #neneleakes pic.twitter.com/fg04B3AL3i — Khali (@KhaliNYC) April 21, 2022

Welp, the Nene Leakes era is officially over forever #RHOA smh pic.twitter.com/LC12Kkcy2j — Aaliyah (@AaliyahTrene) April 21, 2022

Nene leakes to her fans on her ever coming back to #RHOA after filing the lawsuit pic.twitter.com/qwI7DLzNNN — TexasNon (@TexasRud) April 21, 2022

I’m not a super fan of Andy Cohen, but this lawsuit is petty. Bravo made Nene Leakes famous. She’s solely responsible for the downfall of her career. It’s a shame when people shout racism for frivolous reasons when there’s folks who are truly victims of racism. Shame on Nene. pic.twitter.com/uPF541zjk2 — Ra Prescott (@radarprescott) April 21, 2022

Coming to the realization that we will never see Nene Leakes on #RHOA ever again….I’m not alright.😢 pic.twitter.com/w1jTFpWU71 — Reality Speedd (@realityspeedd) April 21, 2022

Nene Leakes must be broke 😂… She stayed on the show for yeeeeears, now it’s suddenly racist. Also, she’s on video making homophobic comments on that very show, so if the environment was hostile, she help foster it. https://t.co/HUmnEp2zIt — 🥶☃️❄️ (@ijustbtweeting) April 20, 2022

Me knowing nene leakes will NEVER come back to RHOA after the lawsuit pic.twitter.com/EX3QxyH30G — TexasNon (@TexasRud) April 21, 2022

Nene Leakes who was at one time the highest paid housewife of the entire franchise now suing Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBC universal and all execs for discrimination? I call BS. Naynay is lying. I don't believe Kim zolziack (whom I don't even like) called her the N word either. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/AlaR6SZRgl — 💞Val💞 (@MolenaVal) April 21, 2022