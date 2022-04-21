By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2022

It doesn’t seem like former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG NeNe Leakes will ever be making a return to the hit TV show. Yesterday (April 20), Leakes sued the Bravo network and Andy Cohen for claims of racism.

The popular franchise that gifted us with witty catchphrases, massive shade and iconic moments in pop culture history seems to have lost one of its Georgia peaches for good. Leakes — who started as an original cast member in 2008 — has filed a lawsuit claiming that the executives behind the show fostered and allowed a work environment that was both hostile and racist.

The lawsuit was filed in an Atlanta federal court and alleges that Kim Zolciak-Biermann — her white former castmate — made racist remarks to her for years and executives did nothing to resolve the issue. Leakes is not suing Zolciak-Biermann, only stating that she received discriminatory treatment from the co-star.

In the documents, Leakes names NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, Truly Original, executives and executive producer of the “Housewives” franchise Andy Cohen — who often invited the ladies to appear on his popular aftershow to chat about episodes.

The lawsuit states that “NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Leaks had been a fan favorite from the show’s inception in 2008 to her departure in 2020. Even after she left, with each new season fans would continue to ask for her return — longing for the chance to hear “Bye, wig” or “Bloop” again.

For now, it seems like Leakes has said what she said about the matter and will proceed with the lawsuit. As the news of the legal battle travels, fans have responded with mixed emotions and the reality star has been trending online.

Take a look at what some are saying about the OG.

