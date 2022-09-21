Bia might have another huge hit in her arsenal, and it has a huge pop culture reference attached to it.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper shared on her Twitter account a snippet of a new unreleased song that she has been working on. The clip automatically grabbed the attention of Black Twitter when they recognized the voice of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Nene Leakes. The 11-second video starts with the sample of Leakes saying, “Bling, bling, bling. B**tches is mad.” While it is unclear if the unnamed track will share the same name as Bia’s caption, “BLING BLING BLING,” the reality TV series’ reference won big with fans on the social media website.

Twitter user iAmYungNic, shared a gif of the Housewives alum, saying: Omg, not a @NeNeLeakes sample. You’re taking it!” Another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” enthusiast, Supernalwings, made a quick comparison to another housewife alum, stating, “Some women on [‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’] didn’t want Nene in the studio when they were recording that [auto-tuned] hot mess tardy, and yet she just became immortalized.” A third commenter admired the rapper’s beauty: “Gag us again with stunning visuals and looks.” While another music lover, BarbieBarbbb, is ready to see Bia crowned as the new rap princess: “Bia coming for the princess of rap title??!”

Although Leakes has not publicly commented on the song, we can expect that she will be requesting her coins with a “whole lotta” commas.

You can watch Bia’s unreleased music clip and read the Twitter comments down below:

