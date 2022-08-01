Back in March, Shenseea liberated her official debut LP ALPHA, which came with 14 tracks and additional features from Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Beanie Man, Sean Paul, and Tyga. She has now made her return over the weekend to share her official follow-up single, “Rain.” Boasting a feature from Skillibeng, the new collaboration sees the two fuse their flows over production by ATL Jacob:

I’m a rich bitch, not a simp bitch swipe mi own card and check mi wish list/ See, I might scam a n***a (Mhm), I’m ambitious (Woo) but I don’t sell pussy, God’s my witness (Mi hear dat)/ Nah beef wid a bitch about a dick, too much mon ah road mi can pick (Oh yeah, yeah)/ Dis gyal love n**as who trick (Oh yeah) but yute

If you diss ShenYeng, ah buss head (Yuh hear, brrrrp) A Eastsyde gun dem (Yuh nuh hear?)/ Violate Romeichun, then you affi run weh (Yea), whap Whap, cross face like box, mussi mad man/ Dis ah nuh no crocks pot

The aforementioned ALPHA project was considered a commercial success, landing at the number two spot on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. Since its release, ShenYeng has dropped off music videos for “R U That” featuring 21 Savage and “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Outside of her own offerings, Shenseea has made appearances on tracks like “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza and Yxng Bane, and “IDKW” with Rvssian, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

In regards to what Skillibeng has been up to, he dropped off his Mr. Universe EP back in May. That project saw guest verses from Rich The Kid, Popcaan, and F.S. across five tracks.

Be sure to press play on Shenseea’s brand new “Rain” single featuring Skillibeng down below.