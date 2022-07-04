Since BIA first appeared on the reality TV show “Sisterhood of Hip Hop” back in 2016, the rapper and model has been making waves in the rap game. The Bedford, Massachusetts emcee has been featured on quite a few platinum singles including her “Whole Lotta Money” remix featuring the queen Nicki Minaj. Now, BIA is spitting alongside Dreamville goat J. Cole. She walked the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards last month and reflected on the first time she heard Cole’s verse on her 2022 single “London.”

“I lost it because, Cole, really every single bar is so crazy. Crazier than the last one,” she told HipHopDX. “First of all, who rhymes that good? In an accent? I thought I was going to be the only one doing the accent, but he did the accent. So, he killed it. It was such an honor to have him on the song.” Cole brought out BIA for a surprise performance during the 2022 Wireless Festival on Saturday (July 2). She hopped on Twitter thanking London fans for their energy, love and support.

“LONDON I LOVE U AND UR ENERGY THANK U SO MUCH,” she tweeted. A couple hours later, she followed up with another tweet. “I cried a lil when I got off stage yesterday bc sometimes this shit is really unbelievable. How far we came, how hard we worked. All the blood sweat and tears. Y’all have no idea how grateful I am for your love and support,” she said.

LONDON I LOVE U AND UR ENERGY THANK U SO MUCH 🇬🇧🥹🧡🧡🧡 — BIA (@BIABIA) July 3, 2022

I cried a lil when I got off stage yesterday bc sometimes this shit is really unbelievable. How far we came, how hard we worked. All the blood sweat and tears. Y’all have no idea how grateful I am for your love and support. — BIA (@BIABIA) July 3, 2022

REVOLT previously reported on Cole’s initial nervousness about hopping on BIA’s “London” in a lengthy Instagram post. It appears both rappers were humble and extremely grateful to collaborate.