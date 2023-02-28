Creed III’s director and leading man, Michael B. Jordan, will be the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On March 1, while viewers at home search for tickets to watch the New Jersey native’s upcoming film, Jordan’s name will be cemented on the historic landmark with close friends reported to bare witness.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind, and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com at 11:30 a.m. PT and emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Guest speakers include Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

The prestigious recognition comes ahead of the Creed III premiere, which will be Jordan’s feature film directorial debut. Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu will star alongside Majors and Jordan in the franchise’s third installment. In the film, Jordan’s character Adonis Creed’s boxing journey will continue as he faces his past with an old friend.

“Still dominating the boxing world, [Creed] is thriving in his career and family life,” the synopsis read. “When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Creed III will hit theaters on March 3. Watch the film’s extended trailer below: