The official premiere date for Creed III is quickly approaching, and fans just got a huge reminder of how intense the film is going to be. Last night (Feb. 12), a special “Extended Big Game Spot” edition of the trailer made its debut during the 57th annual Super Bowl. The new version gave viewers an even better peek at the movie’s big finale battle, previewing an enormous event at Dodger Stadium.

Creed III was originally to be released on Nov. 23, 2022, but is now officially set to hit theaters on March 3 as Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. In the movie, Damian “Dame” Anderson, Jonathan Majors’ character, comes back into Creed’s life as someone from his past. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. The story is written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler, and Zach Baylin. Creed II was released back in 2018 and the first installment debuted in 2015.

Fans were quick to speak about how excited they were for the film to come out next month. “The trailer for Creed III is sick. The movie is set to break records,” one user wrote.

Others used the clip as motivation to go harder in their fitness journey. “I just watch the Creed III trailer every time I’m about to start working out. Full shot of adrenaline straight to the veins,” another person tweeted.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Dreamville was in charge of executive producing the official soundtrack for CREED III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Fans have already received a preview earlier this month with “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute.

Be sure to check out the official “Extended Big Game Spot” trailer for Creed III down below.