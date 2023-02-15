Fans are just 100 days away from witnessing Halle Bailey’s princess debut in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. As part of the continuation of the Disney 100 celebration, the 22-year-old songstress shared an extended trailer of the upcoming film with her followers on Instagram.

Along with the trailer, Bailey captioned her post: “I’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid… just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!”

Last year, Disney and Bailey shared the first look at the film at the D23 Expo. Viewers watched as she swam through the sea before singing part of the lyrics to the original film’s iconic song “Part of Your World.”

In 2021, REVOLT reported that the talented singer had just wrapped up filming, according to her Twitter account.

“And just like that… that’s a wrap,” she wrote before reflecting on the challenges she experienced during the process. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 [and] just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21… We have finally made it… I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory.”

News of Bailey’s starring role first made headlines in 2019, receiving praise from fans who believed her voice and Disney background made her a great candidate for the role.

But with praise also came negativity from those who took issue with an African-American woman portraying Disney princess Ariel.

“I feel like I’m dreaming, and I’m just grateful, and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” the “Do It” singer previously stated of the backlash. “I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater, and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

The film will hit theaters on May 26, 2023. Check out the extended trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid below: