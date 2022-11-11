In an official statement made on Thursday (Nov. 10), Netflix has announced that Chris Rock will make history as the first individual to do a special live on their streaming service. Said event is expected to take place early 2023. Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, spoke on what will become a historic achievement for the company:

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

This wouldn’t be the first Netflix release from Chris Rock. Back in 2018, the 57-year-old released the critically acclaimed stand-up Tambourine, which is his sixth overall. Previous classics like Bring the Pain, Bigger & Blacker, and Kill the Messenger hit small screens via HBO.

In related news, Rock is in the midst of a tour that sees him doing multiple dates in Texas and California during the month of November. Next month, he will be joining Dave Chappelle for a series of shows along the West Coast. You can check out his full schedule below.

Chris Rock 2022 solo tour dates:

Nov. 11: San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

Nov. 12: San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

Nov. 17: Hollywood, CA — Dolby Theatre

Nov. 18: Hollywood, CA — Dolby Theatre

Nov. 19: Hollywood, CA — Dolby Theatre

Nov. 20: Hollywood, CA — Dolby Theatre

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2022 tour dates:

Dec. 1: San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Dec. 3: San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Dec. 5: Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

Dec. 7: Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Dec. 8: San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Dec. 11: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Dec. 12: Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Dec. 14: Thousand Palms, CA — Acrisure Arena

Dec. 16: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena