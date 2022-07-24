Dave Chappelle is back on stage, but this time not as a headliner. Chappelle shocked comedy fans when he hopped on stage to open for his friends Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Rock and Hart are currently on their “Rock Hart” joint comedy tour. Chappelle made his appearance during the duo’s stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday (July 23). According to TMZ, Chappelle did a 20 minute set where he referenced being attacked on stage, his recent shows in Minneapolis and cancel culture.

Hart shared photos of the comedic trio while at the venue. He captioned the post, “Last night was by far the best moment of my career….I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a “EPIC NIGHT” …..I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we did to the Garden will never be done again….We made history last night!!!!!!!! #ComedicRockStarShit #RockHartChappelle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

The comedian reportedly said, “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Chappelle was on stage performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when he was tackled by an armed man. The Half Baked actor was not injured.

In recent months, Chapelle has come under fire for his commentary about the LGBTQ+ community in his Netflix special The Closer. Last month during a renaming ceremony for a theater at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Chappelle addressed some of the chatter about cancel culture. Despite the school’s plan to rename the theater after Chappelle, the comedy turned down the honor and instead said it should be renamed the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

After Chappelle’s set, both Hart and Rock performed hour-long sets. The joint tour has a total of five stops. The last show takes place July 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.