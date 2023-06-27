On Friday (June 23), Chris Brown dropped off a new single titled “Summer Too Hot,” which is produced by RoccStar and DSTRK. As the title suggests, the track shows how much the Virginia talent is ready to turn up during the warm weather months.

“Why’d you tell your friends that you really don’t dance? But I know that you can, f**kin’ up your plans, we about to get nasty, better hold up them glasses, summer too hot not to f**k it up, is the mood right? Is it wet enough? I gotta a new ride, guess I levеled up, let me wеt it up just a few times, summer too hot, had to double up, shawty too fire with the bubble butt, we should move, slide on the regular, summer too hot, it’s irregular…”

In 2022, Brown liberated his 10th studio LP, Breezy, which contained collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, Wizkid, EST Gee, and more. The project peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 following its debut. In the months following the initial release, fans were treated to two deluxe editions of Breezy that brought the tracklist’s song total to 35.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Brown opened up about why he continues to make music more than 20 years after his career inception. “I just never lost that hunger,” he explained. “I don’t care about the financial aspect. It’s a great plus to take care of my kids and family, but me getting up, I’m like, ‘This song made me feel like this, or I feel this way about this song.’ I see the impact that it has on certain fans. It doesn’t have to be the mainstream fans, it could be those core people that show up.”

