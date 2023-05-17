Photo: Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images and Jean Catuffe / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Davido showcased how far his reach goes after getting two talented dancers to join forces for a particular cause.

Earlier today (May 17), the 30-year-old singer shared a video of West African dancer Poco Lee and superstar performer Chris Brown. In the short clip, the two are joined by Davido and three other men as they participated in his “UNAVAILABLE” challenge.

Underneath the video, Davido shared why the moment came to be. “I had to bring them together,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. Guess who? ‘UNAVAILABLE’ challenge [is] still goin’! Just ask the family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

The challenge’s title is also the same name as Davido’s lead single off his new album, Timeless. On March 31, the Atlanta-born songwriter dropped the 17-track project. Since then, the album has been a commercial success around the world.

Joining forces on the “UNAVAILABLE” challenge isn’t the first time Brown and Davido have worked together. Throughout their friendship, the two artists have collaborated on several songs, including “Blow Your Mind,” “Shopping Spree,” and “Nobody Has to Know.”

In 2021, the International record producer spoke with DJ Carisma of Power 106 about working with Brown and Young Thug on “Shopping Spree.” “Shoutout to Chris. Shoutout to Thug,” he said in the interview. “We’ve worked countless times. Those were like one of the first people to acknowledge the [Afrobeats] movement. Like even when it wasn’t poppin’, you know what I’m sayin’. So, it’s just amazing to do music with people you know, like yo, they been believing this. They [are] part of the culture if you ask me.”

On July 1, Davido will begin his “Timeless Tour.” The highly anticipated experience will start in Washington, D.C. and end on Nov. 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name is confirmed in toddler’s first birthday tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Chris Brown
Davido
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name is confirmed in toddler’s first birthday tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
View More