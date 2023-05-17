Davido showcased how far his reach goes after getting two talented dancers to join forces for a particular cause.

Earlier today (May 17), the 30-year-old singer shared a video of West African dancer Poco Lee and superstar performer Chris Brown. In the short clip, the two are joined by Davido and three other men as they participated in his “UNAVAILABLE” challenge.

Underneath the video, Davido shared why the moment came to be. “I had to bring them together,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. Guess who? ‘UNAVAILABLE’ challenge [is] still goin’! Just ask the family.”

The challenge’s title is also the same name as Davido’s lead single off his new album, Timeless. On March 31, the Atlanta-born songwriter dropped the 17-track project. Since then, the album has been a commercial success around the world.

Joining forces on the “UNAVAILABLE” challenge isn’t the first time Brown and Davido have worked together. Throughout their friendship, the two artists have collaborated on several songs, including “Blow Your Mind,” “Shopping Spree,” and “Nobody Has to Know.”

In 2021, the International record producer spoke with DJ Carisma of Power 106 about working with Brown and Young Thug on “Shopping Spree.” “Shoutout to Chris. Shoutout to Thug,” he said in the interview. “We’ve worked countless times. Those were like one of the first people to acknowledge the [Afrobeats] movement. Like even when it wasn’t poppin’, you know what I’m sayin’. So, it’s just amazing to do music with people you know, like yo, they been believing this. They [are] part of the culture if you ask me.”

On July 1, Davido will begin his “Timeless Tour.” The highly anticipated experience will start in Washington, D.C. and end on Nov. 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.