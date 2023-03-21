Photo: Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

He’s back. Earlier today (March 21), Davido shocked the internet by announcing his fourth album, Timeless. It will be his first body of work since releasing A Better Time in 2020. To help share the news, he dropped a trailer starring himself. As the American-born Nigerian singer spoke through a voiceover, viewers watched him move through a jungle and also write at a desk. He then showed different moments throughout his career, including concert performances, studio sessions, and photo ops.

As he spoke the word “Silence,” a clip of a clock striking 12 appeared. Later in the trailer, it was revealed that Davido wrote Timeless in big words on the paper just before it blew away. “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love, and that has held me down. My next album Timeless is here. March 31. Preorder in bio,” Davido captioned his Twitter post.

In January 2023, Wizkid announced that he and his fellow Afrobeats superstar were hitting the road for a joint tour. “After my ‘[More Love, Less Ego] Tour,’ Davido and I [are] going on tour! Save your coins! I no wan hear pim,” he shared via his Instagram Story. 

As fans welcomed the news, it also came several months after Davido tragically lost his 3-year-old son. REVOLT previously reported that the young boy drowned in a swimming pool at his parents’ home in Lagos, Nigeria. Despite experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare, Davido went on to sing on the FIFA World Cup stage in December 2022. He became the first Nigerian artist to do so, joining AISHA and Trinidad Cardona to perform “Hayya Haaya (Better Together).”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Lojay unleashes new 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Tems humbly brags in her response to Snoop Dogg's collaboration request

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.20.2023

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.18.2023

Davido's 3-year-old son dies after drowning in pool

By Angel Saunders
  /  11.01.2022

Davido announces star-studded Are We African Yet? Festival in Atlanta

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.15.2022

Davido signs managerial partnership with record label LVRN

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.27.2022

DaBaby connects with Davido for "SHOWING OFF HER BODY"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.24.2022
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Davido
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Lojay unleashes new 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Tems humbly brags in her response to Snoop Dogg's collaboration request

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.20.2023

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.18.2023

Davido's 3-year-old son dies after drowning in pool

By Angel Saunders
  /  11.01.2022

Davido announces star-studded Are We African Yet? Festival in Atlanta

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.15.2022

Davido signs managerial partnership with record label LVRN

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.27.2022

DaBaby connects with Davido for "SHOWING OFF HER BODY"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.24.2022
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More