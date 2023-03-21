He’s back. Earlier today (March 21), Davido shocked the internet by announcing his fourth album, Timeless. It will be his first body of work since releasing A Better Time in 2020. To help share the news, he dropped a trailer starring himself. As the American-born Nigerian singer spoke through a voiceover, viewers watched him move through a jungle and also write at a desk. He then showed different moments throughout his career, including concert performances, studio sessions, and photo ops.

As he spoke the word “Silence,” a clip of a clock striking 12 appeared. Later in the trailer, it was revealed that Davido wrote Timeless in big words on the paper just before it blew away. “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love, and that has held me down. My next album Timeless is here. March 31. Preorder in bio,” Davido captioned his Twitter post.

In January 2023, Wizkid announced that he and his fellow Afrobeats superstar were hitting the road for a joint tour. “After my ‘[More Love, Less Ego] Tour,’ Davido and I [are] going on tour! Save your coins! I no wan hear pim,” he shared via his Instagram Story.

As fans welcomed the news, it also came several months after Davido tragically lost his 3-year-old son. REVOLT previously reported that the young boy drowned in a swimming pool at his parents’ home in Lagos, Nigeria. Despite experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare, Davido went on to sing on the FIFA World Cup stage in December 2022. He became the first Nigerian artist to do so, joining AISHA and Trinidad Cardona to perform “Hayya Haaya (Better Together).”