On Wednesday (Jan. 18), Wizkid took to his social media to announce that he will be going on tour with fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido.

“After my ‘[More Love, Less Ego] Tour,’ Davido and I [are] going on tour! Save your coins! I no wan hear pim,” the “Essence” hitmaker shared in his Instagram Story. This news comes as a shocker to fans, who have anticipating a collaboration from the duo for a while.

Long Over Due

Wizkid and Davido held Afrobeats at the Top for 10 consecutive YEARS!!!

BigWizXOBO pic.twitter.com/aUyugnGUyz — Banito🤍 🕊 (@Iam_Banito) January 18, 2023

On March 3, Wizkid is set to kick off his North American tour at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in support of his latest album, More Love, Less Ego. He will be making stops in some of the major cities across the country including Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago. The “More Love, Less Ego Tour” will conclude in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Tickets are already on sale.

The Nigerian singer released his 13-track fifth studio album in November, and it features Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. It peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard World Albums chart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)

As previously reported by REVOLT, a few months ago, Davido lost his 3-year-old son. He drowned in a swimming pool at his parents’ home in Lagos, Nigeria. Although the news was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Command, the “Assurance” hitmaker and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, have yet to make any public comments. Despite the terrible incident, Davido made history as the first Nigerian artist to perform on the FIFA World Cup stage in December of last year. He joined AISHA and Trinidad Cardona to perform “Hayya Haaya (Better Together).”