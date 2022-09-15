Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido announced his headlining Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) Festival this morning (Sept. 15). The one-day event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 18, 2022.

The award-winning superstar made an official statement on his social media accounts posting a promo image with a lineup of artists performing, which includes the man himself alongside Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (fka Buju), Focalistc and Victony.

“I’m inviting you to come away with me to the maiden edition of A.W.A.Y Festival, a one-day music festival and cultural experience. A.W.A.Y Festival will promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world and there is no time like now. I can’t wait to have some of my friends from back home share the stage with my friends Stateside as we promote the culture! Tickets go on sale on 23rd of Sept.,” Davido captioned his Instagram post.

In a press release, Davido stated the reasoning behind the event. “Growing up, we were often made to feel unworthy as Africans, so many of us didn’t want to claim where we were from and in some cases denied our heritage. That’s not the case anymore, we are proud Africans, and we want to invite people to enjoy our culture – our music, food and art. That’s what The A.W.A.Y Festival is all about,” he said.

In 2020, Davido released his most recent album A Better Time. This year, he released his single “Stand Strong” in collaboration with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir as well as “WATAWI” with CKay, Focalistic, and Abidoza; and “Electricity” with Pheelz. He also spent the summer touring the United States and Canada for his “We Rise By Lifting Others Tour.”