After concluding his successful “Afroclassic UK Tour,” Kizz Daniel is set to kick off his “Afroclassic USA Tour” in at least ten cities come July 2022.

The Nigerian Afrobeats singer dropped the news for his fans on Instagram on Tuesday (May 24). “The journey continues USA next on that Afroclassic wave 10 stops in the month of July Leez Goo !!!,” Kizz Daniel posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VADO ‘D GREAT 👑 (@kizzdaniel)

The “Afroclassic USA Tour” which is curated by New York tour company Lastcard MGMT and supported by Live Nation and record label Empire is scheduled to kick off on Friday, July 1 in New York City. Kizz Daniel will then make stops in Maryland, North Carolina, Chicago, Ohio, Miami, Colorado, and more before he concludes in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, July 30.

The singer has currently been receiving accolades from fans across the world. The tour announcement follows the success of his latest single “Buga” featuring fellow Nigerian singer Tekno. “Buga” was reported as the No.1 most Shazamed song in the world and is also currently the lead song on “Apple Music’s Top 100 Chart” in Nigeria, all while being one of the world’s top five Afrobeats songs right now.

“It is a great feeling when one puts out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one,” Kizz Daniel said in an interview with Nigerian newspaper Sunday Scoop. “It is indeed a satisfying feeling right. And such encourages me to do more.”

Tickets for “Afroclassic USA Tour” are on sale now. For ticket details you can visit www.lastcardmgmt.com.

See the list of dates and locations for the tour below: