Today (March 24), Davido announced three special live events in celebration of his upcoming album, Timeless. “A Timeless Night” will take place in Irving Plaza in New York City on Sunday, April 2, Koko in London on Wednesday, April 5, and Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Sunday, April 23.

“The support for ‘TIMELESS’ so far has been incredible! Thank you for the love. I’m so excited to bring this album to life and share it in person,” Davido wrote on social media. “LONDON, NEW YORK CITY, LAGOS join me for ‘A Timeless Night,’ a special live event where we’ll make memories that will last forever!”

This news comes days after the Afrobeats superstar made a return to social media to announce the release of his fourth studio album after taking a break to grieve the death of his three-year-old son. “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence,” Davido captioned an emotional trailer that shows a recap of his life throughout the years.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now timeless, was once new. It’s time for new,” the post continues. “My next album ‘TIMELESS’ is here, March 31. Pre-save link in bio [green heart emoji].”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died after drowning in a swimming pool at his home in Lagos, Nigeria on Oct. 31, 2022. The Afrobeats star and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, were not home at the time of the incident but according to BBC, Nigerian police took eight domestic workers in for questioning.