Photo: Jean Catuffe/ Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Today (March 24), Davido announced three special live events in celebration of his upcoming album, Timeless. “A Timeless Night” will take place in Irving Plaza in New York City on Sunday, April 2, Koko in London on Wednesday, April 5, and Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Sunday, April 23.

“The support for ‘TIMELESS’ so far has been incredible! Thank you for the love. I’m so excited to bring this album to life and share it in person,” Davido wrote on social media. “LONDON, NEW YORK CITY, LAGOS join me for ‘A Timeless Night,’ a special live event where we’ll make memories that will last forever!”

This news comes days after the Afrobeats superstar made a return to social media to announce the release of his fourth studio album after taking a break to grieve the death of his three-year-old son. “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence,” Davido captioned an emotional trailer that shows a recap of his life throughout the years.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now timeless, was once new. It’s time for new,” the post continues. “My next album ‘TIMELESS’ is here, March 31. Pre-save link in bio [green heart emoji].”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

As previously reported by REVOLT, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died after drowning in a swimming pool at his home in Lagos, Nigeria on Oct. 31, 2022. The Afrobeats star and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, were not home at the time of the incident but according to BBC, Nigerian police took eight domestic workers in for questioning.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Adekunle Gold to headline Tribeville music festival

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Lojay unleashes new 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Tems humbly brags in her response to Snoop Dogg's collaboration request

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.20.2023

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.18.2023

Davido's 3-year-old son dies after drowning in pool

By Angel Saunders
  /  11.01.2022

Davido announces star-studded Are We African Yet? Festival in Atlanta

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.15.2022
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Davido
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Adekunle Gold to headline Tribeville music festival

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Adekunle Gold says the "Party No Dey Stop" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Lojay unleashes new 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Tems humbly brags in her response to Snoop Dogg's collaboration request

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.20.2023

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.18.2023

Davido's 3-year-old son dies after drowning in pool

By Angel Saunders
  /  11.01.2022

Davido announces star-studded Are We African Yet? Festival in Atlanta

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.15.2022
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More