Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.10.2022

As a rising fashion prince, Jaden Smith sat among other fashion icons, including Janet Jackson, Jurnee Smollett, and more, during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Apart from appearing front row at these shows, he also presented his own collection.

On Friday (Oct. 7), Smith revealed the MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 launch at London retailer Selfridges. The 24-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting, according to WWD. In addition, his outfit included a pleated skirt and light-wash denim pants adorned with cymatics. Smith framed his face with a large flower-shaped headpiece as a finishing touch.

The young star shared several photos of himself in the latest collection, which he captioned as “renaissance,” on his Instagram account on Monday (Oct. 10).

In an interview with Selfridges last year, he shared how he came up with the idea of MSFTSrep and what it meant to be a “misfit” to him. “It started when we were younger, by people making fun of us, telling us that we were weirdos – in the way that we dress, the way that we talk, what we chose to talk about, what we studied,” Smith expressed. “Somebody in my life named OmArr Rambert, who has been working with my family for a long time, was like, ‘yo, you guys should start a group called misfits….’And we ultimately landed on MSFTSrep, a group where young people can know, ‘Hey, we might have such different lives from you, but we’re also weird, and we might feel like we don’t fit in either. We want you to know that there’s a place for you, for those people who feel like they don’t fit in, for you.'”

He added, “Being a misfit has always been about just being different and not necessarily fitting into the status quo…People grow these MSFTS communities all over the world. They tell me about breakthroughs with their therapist. They write me long letters about how they feel about the world, [and] they talk to me about sustainability. With a lot of those people that I have had genuine connections with, I keep those connections, and we work together in the future.”

Below is Jaden Smith’s latest Instagram post featuring his MSFTSrep Fall 2022 collection:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jaden Smith

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Ime Udoka's cheating scandal: What's really going on in Boston?

For our latest “Halftime Report,” we dive into Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and the public ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  10.05.2022
News

Diddy clears his name in new "Breakfast Club" interview: "I never took nothing from nobody"

“My name is Diddy. Sean Combs. I never took nothing from nobody a day in ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.05.2022
View More