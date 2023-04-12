Photo: Screenshot from Davido’s “UNAVAILABLE” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Davido made his official comeback in March with Timeless, a 17-track offering with special guest appearances from Asake, Logos Olori, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Morravey, and more. Yesterday (April 11), the Nigerian superstar returned with the latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “UNAVAILABLE,” the project’s lead single. Directed by his close collaborator Dammy Twitch, the new clip sees Davido dancing out in nature as his uplifting lyrics play:

“I’m unavailable (Unavailable), dem no dem see me (Dem no dey see), and I sorry for who wan, who wan, who wan gbe my matter s’ori/ I’m only human (Human), so make no body para oh, say I carry woman (Woman)/ Shey na man wey I for carry? F**k all the rumours/ Abi e get when I talk sey I be pastor, hmm, ye, ye/ If you know the kind work, if it’s not, owo oh”

Timeless is a body of work that goes beyond fashion and trends,” he said about the album via press release. “It’s an authentic body of work that remains true to my core as an artist, which is using my music to bring joy to my fans across the world. The songs you hear today will be just as relevant tomorrow. That’s why it’s timeless.”

2022 was a momentous year for Davido thanks to releases like “WATAWI” with CKay, “Electricity” with Pheelz, and his feature on the FIFA official World Cup soundtrack, “Hayya Hayya (Better Together).” In additional news, the “Shopping Spree” singer recently performed at two sold-out shows earlier this month, the first at Irving Plaza in New York City and the follow-up at Koko in London. The third and final one will be held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on April 23.

Be sure to press play on Davido’s brand new “UNAVAILABLE” music video down below.

 

