Davido made his official comeback in March with Timeless, a 17-track offering with special guest appearances from Asake, Logos Olori, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Morravey, and more. The project marked his highest charting album to date, making its debut at No. 2 on Billboard‘s World Music chart and No. 10 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Today (April 24), the Nigerian superstar continues the celebration by announcing his summer “Timeless Tour” dates. The North American two-week run launches on July 1 in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena. It will then roll through arenas in Houston, Chicago, and Boston before concluding on July 15 in Toronto.

“Timeless is a body of work that goes beyond fashion and trends,” he said about the album via press release. “It’s an authentic body of work that remains true to my core as an artist, which is using my music to bring joy to my fans across the world. The songs you hear today will be just as relevant tomorrow. That’s why it’s timeless.”

2022 was a momentous year for Davido thanks to releases like “WATAWI” with CKay, “Electricity” with Pheelz, and his feature on the official FIFA World Cup soundtrack, “Hayya Hayya (Better Together).” In additional news, the “Shopping Spree” singer recently performed at two sold-out shows earlier this month, the first at Irving Plaza in New York City and the follow-up at Koko in London. The third and final one was held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos yesterday (April 23).

Be sure to check out the official list of dates for Davido’s “Timeless Tour” down below. The presale begins on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale on April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can grab them here.

July 1 – Washington, D.C.

July 7 – Houston, TX

July 8 – Chicago, IL

July 13 – Boston, MA

July 15 – Toronto, ON