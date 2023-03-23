Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Now that Rick Ross has his pet buffalo under control, the Maybach Music mogul can focus on other things. His latest business endeavor will include a brand new cannabis strain called Collins Avenue.

Today (March 23), TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ricky Rozay to discuss the new money-making deal — a collaboration with High Tolerance, a lifestyle brand with locations in Los Angeles, Boston and Miami. “High Tolerance is the best flower for all the ones who like to blow that good gas. This is the best flower in the world… This is why I decided to team up with High Tolerance. They have the best flower on the streets. Shout out to Manny, the biggest,” Ross proudly shared with the outlet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HIGHTOLERANCEUSA (@hightoleranceus)

Manny, who co-founded the brand, called the “Stay Schemin’” rapper “a true cannabis connoisseur.” Fans can expect to check out Ross’ Collins Avenue strain in stores starting June 1. Other top artists who’ve dropped partnerships with High Tolerance include Jadakiss, Jim Jones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East, Juelz Santana, Ghostface Killah, Beanie Sigel and more. Lil Meech from the hit drama series “BMF” has also worked with the company.

In addition to the upcoming launch, the 47-year-old keeps himself busy with an array of successful ventures. His Luc Belaire Rare Rosé is a popular drink of choice for many, and his involvement in Wing Stop has also proven to be a hit. Rick Ross is often found in the comment section of various social media pages professing his love for lemon pepper wings. And while the fast food franchise may serve buffalo wings, he is appreciative to his neighbors who don’t harm his live ones. “Any time you see one of my buffaloes, please give it a carrot. They are very peaceful. They’re just grazers; they’re not meat eaters,” he urged residents after the hefty herbivores wandered from his Fayetteville, Georgia “Promise Land” property this week.

