By Chris Malone Méndez
  03.20.2023

Rick Ross’ sprawling “Promise Land” estate in Fayetteville, Georgia is the stuff of dreams. Rozay takes great pride in his property, mowing the lawn himself and building an ever-growing collection of animals, including horses and a cow. But, it appears that some of those critters are proving to be a problem for the neighbors. 

Yesterday (March 19), TMZ obtained photos and video of Ross’ pet bison roaming onto the property next door. The woman who lives there claimed that she’s seen two of them wandering in her yard twice in the past week and is reportedly worried about her children who play outside. 

The “Hustlin’” MC first welcomed the two prairie animals to his 235-acre estate in March 2022. The clothing and underwear company Ethika gave them to him to add to his farm. “This is something real personal. This is something that means a lot to me,” the Miami-bred rhymer shared of the additions. “This is what I need you to know: I’m the new, proud owner of two buffaloes.” One of them is approximately six years old and weighs in at a whopping 2,000 pounds, while the other is about two years old and clocks in at 700 pounds. Rozay named the larger one “Timbuktu.” 

“We are gifting Ross these buffalo after a conversation at his birthday party back in January [2022],” Darius Burton, director of brand operations at Ethika, explained when the Bawse received the two massive creatures. “I wanted to get him a giraffe but he wasn’t ready for that commitment so he said, ‘Let’s start smaller, like a cow.’ I said, ‘Nah, everyone has cows. I want you to have something nobody in your state has. I’m getting you a buffalo.’”

After news broke that his bison were roaming the neighborhood and eating others’ grass, Ross confessed that he was unaware that they were causing havoc and thanked TMZ for alerting him to his rogue animals. “You may deal with puppies [and] dogs; I deal with cattle,” he told the outlet today (March 20). He went on to share his gratitude for his fellow residents and his team for drawing attention to the issue and corralling the beasts. “I want to thank all the neighbors, Fayetteville… The whole squad for making sure all our animals made it back safe. I always return any stray pets, so make sure y’all keep collars on y’all’s pets,” he advised.

“Any time you see one of my buffaloes, please give it a carrot,” he concluded. “They are very peaceful. They’re just grazers; they’re not meat eaters.”

