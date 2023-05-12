Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Lil Durk and J. Cole have the internet rocking with their new collaboration.

Earlier today (May 12), Durk dropped his single “All My Life” featuring the North Carolina-raised rapper. The lyrics, the setting, and the artists all contributed to social media qualifying the hit track as the song of the summer.

Before the single’s release, Durk spoke to Apple Music about his inspiration behind “All My Life” and wanting Cole to join the track, The Source reported. “I just feel like a positive vibe went up with Dr. Luke, you know what I’m saying?” he said regarding the single. “That’s the first song he played, and I just felt it, and I’m like, ‘Man, I want J. Cole on this.'” Durk shared he worked his way up to asking the “No Role Modelz” songwriter to do the feature. “And I made it happen,” he revealed.

The 30-year-old Chicago native also shared Cole is a rapper he highly respects. “He like one that I looked up to that give out a positive message too.” Regarding their verses on “All My Life,” Durk admitted to Complex Music the 38-year-old lyricist “smoked my a** on there first off. Barely. You know, that barely happens. Shoutout, J. Cole. Shoutout, Dr. Luke.”

Like Durk, listeners were equally impressed by the artists as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan wrote, “I went off listening to Durk and Cole’s ‘All My Life.’ They spoke my heart out. I’m literally in tears (joyful). Thank you, guys, for this fire.”

A second user tweeted, “Lil Durk and J. Cole are about to have the song of the summer with this one, guaranteed.”

The single comes from Durk’s highly anticipated 21-track album Almost Healed, which is expected to drop on May 26. See how more Twitter users responded to hearing “All My Life” with Durk and Cole below:

 

JAY-Z details his bid to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square in a letter to New York

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teams up with G-Eazy for "MVP" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is back with his latest 'Richest Opp' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.12.2023

Fendi P teams up with Ceez NeckMusik for 'Sumin To Smoke To' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Listen to Chinx's latest project 'Cocaine Riot 7'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Baby Tate and Saweetie link up for "Hey, Mickey!" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Moneybagg Yo announces release date for 'Hard 2 Love' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Ice Spice reveals she owns her masters and has full creative control over her music

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp says ATL artists with biggest impact are Outkast, Jeezy, T.I., Future & Lil Baby

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.11.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: "I think that was a mistake"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada's Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for "The Ice Age" as Ice Spice lands the cover of 'Billboard'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023
