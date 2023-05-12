Lil Durk and J. Cole have the internet rocking with their new collaboration.

Earlier today (May 12), Durk dropped his single “All My Life” featuring the North Carolina-raised rapper. The lyrics, the setting, and the artists all contributed to social media qualifying the hit track as the song of the summer.

Before the single’s release, Durk spoke to Apple Music about his inspiration behind “All My Life” and wanting Cole to join the track, The Source reported. “I just feel like a positive vibe went up with Dr. Luke, you know what I’m saying?” he said regarding the single. “That’s the first song he played, and I just felt it, and I’m like, ‘Man, I want J. Cole on this.'” Durk shared he worked his way up to asking the “No Role Modelz” songwriter to do the feature. “And I made it happen,” he revealed.

The 30-year-old Chicago native also shared Cole is a rapper he highly respects. “He like one that I looked up to that give out a positive message too.” Regarding their verses on “All My Life,” Durk admitted to Complex Music the 38-year-old lyricist “smoked my a** on there first off. Barely. You know, that barely happens. Shoutout, J. Cole. Shoutout, Dr. Luke.”

Lil Durk said J. Cole smoked him on “All My Life” 💀 “He smoked my ass on that… that barely happens.” – @lildurk pic.twitter.com/JSKVIe4LeM — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 12, 2023

Like Durk, listeners were equally impressed by the artists as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan wrote, “I went off listening to Durk and Cole’s ‘All My Life.’ They spoke my heart out. I’m literally in tears (joyful). Thank you, guys, for this fire.”

I went off listening to @lildurk & @JColeNC all my Life. They spoke my heart out. I'm literally in tears(joyful). Thank you guys for this 🔥. Love for @TylerTheBroken — Tyler The Broken (@TylerTheBroken) May 12, 2023

A second user tweeted, “Lil Durk and J. Cole are about to have the song of the summer with this one, guaranteed.”

Lil Durk and J. Cole are about to have the song of the summer with this one guaranteed pic.twitter.com/3oohfT1QFT — ✰ (@kartierbardi) May 11, 2023

The single comes from Durk’s highly anticipated 21-track album Almost Healed, which is expected to drop on May 26. See how more Twitter users responded to hearing “All My Life” with Durk and Cole below:

