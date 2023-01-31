It’s almost time for the big game, but for months, the focus has been on the big performer. In late September 2022, the NFL announced Rihanna as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. Yesterday (Jan. 30), Apple Music revealed the superstar would be giving fans an exclusive look into her journey.

The “Road to Halftime” will allow her devoted supporters to experience features perfectly crafted to highlight the upcoming performance. The service was launched two weeks before the Super Bowl and gives her following the chance to listen to carefully curated beats with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos. “Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats shared. This year, the popular brand has taken the crown as the official game sponsor in place of Pepsi.

“We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music,” Schusser continued. Other rollouts leading up to the show include the new Apple Music Sing feature, which lets fans use a microphone for their favorite RihRih songs for solos, duets, backup, or whatever the occasion calls for on all compatible iPhone and iPad models and the new Apple TV 4K. Apple Music Radio also has special channels offering content such as “Halftime Hype Radio” and “Rihanna Revisited Radio.”

Following the September 2022 halftime performance announcement, JAY-Z said, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.” On Feb. 9, the “Diamonds” songstress will sit down with Apple Music for an exclusive Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. Game day is Sunday, Feb. 12 in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers.