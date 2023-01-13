Rihanna is back! As previously reported by REVOLT, in late September, it was announced that the “Where Have You Been?” singer would hit the ultimate stage as the headlining performer for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. The news came after a yearslong hiatus from the music scene.

Just after midnight (Jan. 13), the Bajan beauty surprised fans with a teaser ahead of the big game. As she struts down a lit path in an empty room, decked out in the finest fashions and sporting creative hair and makeup, audio of fans and reporters questioning her absence throughout the years plays. “It’s been 2,190 days… ,” “Dude, Rihanna, we’ve waited for you… ,” “It’s been over six years since the nine-time Grammy winner… ” and other clips play over one another while she makes her way down the walkway. As the noise grows louder, suddenly it stops and a spotlight is on the 34-year-old artist. She places a finger to her lips to signify a request for silence, then her 2016 hit “Needed Me” begins to play as she exits. A quick ad reading “Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show” with the Apple Music icon appears before the screen fades to black.

In response, one anxious fan wrote, “The production of this is going to be insane!” The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Following the September announcement that RiRi was named as the headliner, JAY-Z, the mogul responsible for signing her and beginning her music career, praised the accomplishment. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Although it’s been several years since she released an album, that hasn’t stopped Rihanna from being a busy woman. The Fenty Beauty creator recently became a new mom. In May 2022, she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky. On Oct. 30, 2022, she surprised fans when she released her single “Lift Me Up” exclusively for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

