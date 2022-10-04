Rihanna is giving fans a chance to compete to become the face of her beauty brand. The “Fenty Face Contest” is happening now on the popular social networking app TikTok. The lucky winner will be in Fenty Beauty’s upcoming 2023 campaign.

In a press release, the Barbados native said, “I made Fenty Beauty for everyone. You don’t even understand how happy it makes me when I hear stories from the past five years about people finally finding their perfect shade match and seeing how much fun they are having expressing themselves with color.” Rihanna continued, “I’m so excited to give our Fenty Fam the chance to be in a campaign — I want to see those Fenty Faces.”

For those wanting to enter for a shot at modeling for Rihanna, the rules are simple. Participants must be following @fentybeauty on TikTok. Next, fans must share a video on their TikTok account showcasing their “bad bish energy” and create makeup looks that stand out. Finally, to complete your entry, include the hashtag #TheNextFentyFace and tag @fentybeauty in the caption.

So @fentybeauty is looking for their next face on #tiktok if you are on TikTok follow me and engage with my entry to be #thenextfentyface. run this up on TikTok 🥹

October 7 is when contest ends. Follow “imbricollins”on TikTok and tag Fenty beauty in comments. #fentybeauty pic.twitter.com/AzpcumBLDB — Bri Collins (@IMBriCollins) October 4, 2022

If you’re interested in joining, you may want to hurry. Rihanna’s search for the next fierce face ends this Friday (Oct. 7). One lucky winner will be flown out to two major Fenty events next year. The winner and a friend will also receive a year’s worth of Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance products.

Excited fans are already gunning for a chance to work with the mogul. “So @fentybeauty is looking for their next face on #tiktok. If you are on TikTok, follow me and engage with my entry to be #thenextfentyface. Run this up on TikTok. Oct. 7 is when [the] contest ends,” one hopeful candidate wrote while urging others to “tag Fenty Beauty in comments.”

In addition to the major campaign for next year, it was recently announced that Rihanna will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. We’re excited to see what the new mom has in store.