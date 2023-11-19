During an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Lil Durk offered a pointed response to politicians like Senator Ted Cruz and former U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously criticized Chicago’s crime rate and incidents of gun violence.

The “All My Life” rapper emphasized the ubiquity of violence. He shared, “I really don’t pay it no mind ‘cause it’s violence everywhere. You can get self-defense anywhere, you can kill anywhere, you can stab anywhere, you can choke anywhere, you can kidnap anywhere. Every city has its murder rates. Every city has [its] rates. If you look up right now who got the [highest] murder rates right now, I bet you it ain’t Chicago.”

According to real estate platform PropertyClub, Memphis ranks No. 1 in the most dangerous cities. It has a crime rate that is 237% higher than the national average, with 289 counts of murder taking place in 2022. Meanwhile, Chicago landed at No. 9 on the list.

Durk’s comments came in the context of political discourse surrounding his hometown, particularly Trump’s 2020 statement comparing the city’s conditions to Afghanistan. The artist added, “Now the story transpires to that city. So that’s why I never really comment on it ’cause every city has its day.”

Beyond his music career, Durk has actively contributed to improving life in Chicago through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. The foundation aims to “empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make a positive difference in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods.”

In 2022, the organization launched a career program for Chicago teens. It provided them with access to information about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other career opportunities. As part of this initiative, Durk and his foundation treated 20 students to a White Sox game, where the rapper threw the first pitch.

In the same MSNBC interview, Durk also discussed Drake’s lyrics on Young Thug’s “Oh U Went.” In the Toronto native’s guest appearance, he referred to a woman flirting with the Almost Healed artist.

When asked about it, he humorously responded, “I hope so. I’ll feel more confident and more happy with myself.” Durk further elaborated on the nature of the lines, “If [Drake] said it, he seen it.”