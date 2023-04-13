Photo: Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Chicago’s own Lil Durk has often done everything he can to give back to his city. In 2020, he launched the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation to uplift and empower everyday heroes working to make positive changes in under-resourced neighborhoods. Today (April 13), he announced a new initiative that will help Neighborhood Heroes, and in turn, those working to enact improvements in their local communities.

Vibe reported that a portion of the royalties from Durk’s yet-to-be-released song “Bedtime” will be directed toward the nonprofit organization. The foundation will partly own the rights to the song, which will feature fellow Illinois-bred rapper Doodie Lo. The move comes as Durk partners with Exceed Talent Capital to allow listeners to own shares of the music from his OTF record label, with “Bedtime” being the first song. His goal in doing so is to make investing in music rights accessible to the everyday person. Interested fans will be able to buy shares in future royalties generated from the song on OTF’s website.

“Where I’m from, few own anything, so I’m always looking for ways to give back to my people,” Durk said in a statement. “Exceed makes it possible for my fans and community to become part of our team and share in the success of OTF with me and my artists.”

Exceed President Anthony Martin echoed a similar sentiment and emphasized the importance of ownership in the music industry. “Streams, follows, and likes are all pretty passive, but when you actually own a slice of the music, you become part of the story and can share in its success. That’s the ultimate engagement,” he said.

The “Bedtime” royalties donation is just one of the ways Neighborhood Heroes will provide resources to underserved communities nationwide. Last year, the foundation created an HBCU college and career readiness cohort to send youth to learn more about the opportunities for them that are out there.

