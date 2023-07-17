Today (July 17), Young Thug‘s team unveiled a new visual for “Oh U Went,” a collaboration with Drake. Produced by Metro Boomin, FNZ, and BoogzDaBeast, the track is titled after the Atlanta rapper’s repetitive use of those words in his boastful verse.

“Oh, you went top off, oh, you went Flintstones, oh, you took the lil’ Rollie off, oh, you went big stones, oh, you made two extra Ms, oh, you went ringtones, oh, you wеnt train on that b**ch, oh, you went, ‘Ding dong,’ oh, you went kingpin, oh, you went wings in, oh, you wеnt hands-on, oh, you ain’t seen it? Oh, you went Demon, shootin’ out the Demon, oh, you had came in, now, they were streamin’…”

The accompanying clip was directed by Nick Manterola and Garfield Larmond. In Thugger’s absence, different individuals are seen rapping his lyrics as shots of children playing, jewelry, and notable Atlanta locations are interspersed throughout. Drake appears on a makeshift projection, performing his lyrics while hanging with his family in Memphis.

“Oh U Went” is taken from Young Thug’s third studio LP, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, a 15-song body of work with additional assists from Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil GotIt, and more. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 89,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Currently, the YSL frontman remains behind bars following a massive RICO indictment handed down in 2022. A month after his arrest, he spoke to his fans in a recording that was played during HOT 97’s Summer Jam festival. “I just want to say thank you to all my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” he stated. “I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and I see now that Black artists and rappers don’t have that freedom.”

Press play on “Oh U Went” below.