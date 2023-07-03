On Sunday (July 2), Billboard reported that Young Thug’s latest full-length drop, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, made its first appearance on the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The album, which arrived back in June, collected 89,000 album-equivalent units during its first week of release. Unfortunately for the YSL talent, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time managed to hold on to the top position of the aforementioned chart, where it’s lived for 15 consecutive weeks.

Upon its initial release, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS contained 15 songs and a wealth of features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Gotit, Future, Yak Gotti, and more. Wheezy, Dez Wright, D. Rich, London on da Track, Dr. Luke, FnZ, BoogzDaBeast, Allen Ritter, Dre Moon, Southside, F1lthy, Jonah Abraham, Southside, and more contributed to the overall production. A few days after it arrived, Metro Boomin, who served as the album’s executive producer, liberated a rearranged version of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, complete with two additional songs and appearances from Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD.

On Saturday (July 1), TMZ spoke to Southside (above) about the aforementioned body of work, which he declared as the best to come from an incarcerated artist. He also revealed how long it look to bring the album to fruition. “A short time, a week, two weeks. You know we move quick, we work real fast. Shout out to Metro,” he said.

The decorated beatsmith also made it clear that everyone’s involvement in BUSINESS IS BUSINESS was strictly out of love. “None of us ain’t trippin’. You feel me? So he can do whatever he want [with the music]. We ain’t trippin’ ’bout no money or no paperwork. He can do whatever he want,” he stated.

If you missed it, you can enjoy Metro Boomin‘s updated version of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS below.