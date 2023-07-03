Photo: Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

On Sunday (July 2), Billboard reported that Young Thug’s latest full-length drop, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, made its first appearance on the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The album, which arrived back in June, collected 89,000 album-equivalent units during its first week of release. Unfortunately for the YSL talent, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time managed to hold on to the top position of the aforementioned chart, where it’s lived for 15 consecutive weeks.

Upon its initial release, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS contained 15 songs and a wealth of features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Gotit, Future, Yak Gotti, and more. Wheezy, Dez Wright, D. Rich, London on da Track, Dr. Luke, FnZ, BoogzDaBeast, Allen Ritter, Dre Moon, Southside, F1lthy, Jonah Abraham, Southside, and more contributed to the overall production. A few days after it arrived, Metro Boomin, who served as the album’s executive producer, liberated a rearranged version of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, complete with two additional songs and appearances from Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD.

On Saturday (July 1), TMZ spoke to Southside (above) about the aforementioned body of work, which he declared as the best to come from an incarcerated artist. He also revealed how long it look to bring the album to fruition. “A short time, a week, two weeks. You know we move quick, we work real fast. Shout out to Metro,” he said.

The decorated beatsmith also made it clear that everyone’s involvement in BUSINESS IS BUSINESS was strictly out of love. “None of us ain’t trippin’. You feel me? So he can do whatever he want [with the music]. We ain’t trippin’ ’bout no money or no paperwork. He can do whatever he want,” he stated.

If you missed it, you can enjoy Metro Boomin‘s updated version of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Young Thug

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Game gives Ja Rule his flowers: “Ja was Drake before Drake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Conway The Machine recruits Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for "LALO"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Dave East and G-Eazy join forces in "WDGAF" video

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B shines in custom Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that it's "Hot Girl Summer" while headlining at the ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

42 Dugg turns up in latest visual for "One Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Remy Ma speaks on her love for the new generation of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Lil Wayne heads back to his home state for a surprise performance at ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Juvenile reminds fans of his impact on the rap game with a head-bobbing performance on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Jay Rock brings us to the "Eastside" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Bankroll connects with Icewear Vezzo in "Pesos" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Game gives Ja Rule his flowers: “Ja was Drake before Drake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Conway The Machine recruits Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for "LALO"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Dave East and G-Eazy join forces in "WDGAF" video

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B shines in custom Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that it's "Hot Girl Summer" while headlining at the ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

42 Dugg turns up in latest visual for "One Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Remy Ma speaks on her love for the new generation of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Lil Wayne heads back to his home state for a surprise performance at ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Juvenile reminds fans of his impact on the rap game with a head-bobbing performance on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Jay Rock brings us to the "Eastside" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Bankroll connects with Icewear Vezzo in "Pesos" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023
View More