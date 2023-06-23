Photo: Cover art for Young Thug’s ‘BUSINESS IS BUSINESS’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Today (June 23), Young Thug unveiled his new album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. The 15-song effort boasts additional features from 21 Savage, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and more. Metro Boomin also serves as the executive producer.

The project’s opening cut, “Parade on Cleveland,” contains a phone conversation between Drake and the “Best Friend” artist, the latter of whom seems to remain in high spirits. “I ain’t doin’ s**t, man, just pushin’ more Peter, more sweeter, more completer than any Peter pusher around,” he can be heard saying to his Canadian counterpart.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS made landfall in the midst of Thugger’s ongoing legal battle — one that stems from RICO charges handed down to him and several other members of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) collective. Some of that group — including longtime collaborator Gunna — has since been released following plea deals. Just last Friday (June 16), Gunna liberated his latest project, a Gift & a Curse, which saw him providing his perspective on those issues.

Despite being in jail for more than a year, Thug has remained on the radar from a musical standpoint. Prior to the arrival of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, he appeared on songs like Calvin Harris’ “Potion,” Killer Mike’s “RUN,” Quavo and Takeoff’s “Chocolate,” G Herbo’s “Breathe Slow,” Lil Baby’s “Never Hating,” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Royal Flush.” In July 2022, an audio message from the Atlanta star (above) was shared during HOT 97’s Summer Jam festival.

“I just want to say thank you to all my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” he stated. “You know, this isn’t about just me or YSL. I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and I see now that Black artists and rappers don’t have that freedom. Everybody please sign the Protect Black Art petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

Press play on Young Thug‘s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album below.

