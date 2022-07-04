Today (July 4) marks the United States’ commemoration of the Declaration of Independence. As such, it’s also the perfect day for Killer Mike to drop off his socially charged new single “RUN,” which features Dave Chappelle and Young Thug. Produced by No I.D., the track sees the Atlanta emcee rapping about his well-deserved success following a life of grinding and staying focused on his end goals:

“Had to make it out the red clay, run, nigga, run, the west side of Atlanta, yeah, that where I’m from, outside, I was hands on like a glove, movin’ like my nigga N.O.R.E., eatin’ on the run, still an underground king and that’s word to Bun, locked in like Rice Street without a bond, I was playin’ with the powder way before LeBron, my wife was a born red head, but now she a blonde, politicians lie and your favorite rapper is a con, don’t check for me without a check for me, that’s a hund’…”

“RUN” is accompanied by a matching visual that sees direction from Adrian Villagomez. The roughly five-minute clip is filled with striking imagery of a Black man running through a field in the midst of war, matching Chappelle’s reference to World War II‘s Normandy Invasion. In addition to Bun B making a cameo appearance, Killer Mike also makes sure to show his support for both Thugger and his YSL partner Gunna, both of whom are currently in the throws of a serious legal battle.

“RUN” follows the fourth installment of Killer Mike and El-P‘s critically acclaimed Run The Jewels series, which made landfall in 2020 with collaborations alongside Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, DJ Premiere, Greg Nice, and more. Mike‘s last solo LP, R.A.P. Music, was released in 2012. Press play on Killer Mike‘s “RUN” with Dave Chappelle and Young Thug below.