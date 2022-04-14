It’s lit! Two of REVOLT’s most highly anticipated shows, “Assets Over Liabilities” and “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” are all set to return this spring. The popular series are a part of the leading Black-owned multimedia platform’s mission to drive purpose, empower viewers and — of course — celebrate hip hop culture.

For those who haven’t tuned into “Assets Over Liabilities,” the show follows the daily lives of enterprising artists to get an inside look at the business and finance side of

operations. Hosted by financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings (who also co-host the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast), “Assets Over Liabilities” delves into the business ventures of Black entrepreneurs and cultural icons with guest appearances from Jemele Hill, Dame Dash, Nick Cannon, YG, Jayda Cheaves, Angela Yee and more. The mission is to create access to financial education so the Black community can use it to change lives. Season 2 is due April 18 in concert with Financial Literacy Month.

“Love & Respect with Killer Mike” will also return April 18. Hosted by the legendary Killer Mike, the series will feature meaningful conversations with huge celebrity names like Bernice King, Fab 5 Freddy, Kim Jones, Druski, Erick Erickson and more. During its first run, the no-hold-barred talk show was the center of so many enlightening and heartfelt discussions, so we’re looking forward to season two.

“We are excited to announce the return of programs like ‘Assets Over Liabilities’ and ‘Love & Respect’ that represent our mission to create original content that both entertains and educates our community in a tangible way,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “As the industry leader, it’s important that we continue setting the standard and investing in premium programming across categories that motivates our audience to take definitive steps forward in every aspect of their lives.”

“Assets Over Liabilities” will premiere April 18 at 9 p.m. ET, and “Love & Respect with Killer Mike” will premiere right after at 9:30 p.m. ET on REVOLT. Full episodes can also be watched on the REVOLT app or via On Demand.