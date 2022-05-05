Back in February, Ace Hood shared his M.I.N.D. project, which was equipped with 10 introspective tracks. M.I.N.D. included a sole feature from Killer Mike on the track “Greatness,” and the official accompanying visual for the song made landfall today (May 5). The newly released offering pays homage to late legends like Nipsey Hussle and Young Dolph with clips and paintings throughout the visual as Ace Hood’s emotion-filled bars play:

This is extraordinary can’t ignore it, this my story, I been more than ready and this stuff I’m cooking up, this here like culinary/ True intentions, must I mention it’s just legendary? Broward baby, ’80s baby, Blondie’s youngest son/ You either dying for your dream or living for the gun or we prayed to see the sun or either twenty-one

Back in May, Ace Hood released his fifth studio album Mr. Hood, his first official album since parting ways with We The Best (not counting the latest in his Body Bag and Trust The Process mixtape series). The project saw 14 high quality tracks and additional appearances from Jacquees, Alexdynamix, OZ, and Slim Diesel.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Ace Hood took some time to delve deep into his financial literacy journey:

“My first investment was myself, honestly. That was really my very first investment. It started while I was in Dollaz N Dealz back in Deerfield. Obviously, we had our label thing happening but at that particular time, I felt that I could do something greater. I’ve always had large dreams being from such a small city, so financial literacy was huge. My first investment was myself, understanding that I am a business. Starting my LLC years ago, stepping into that business mindframe, trying to do right by my money.”

Be sure to press play on Ace Hood’s brand new music video for “Greatness” down below.