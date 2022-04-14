Ace Hood shared his M.I.N.D. project back in February earlier this year, which was equipped with 10 introspective tracks and a sole feature from Killer Mike. Today (April 14), he returns to share the official visual for “At War.” Directed by Alex Heider, the newly released music video shows Ace in the hallowed halls of a cathedral as he unloads some thoughts that have been weighing on him:

So these days every clip is coming fully loaded can’t take no chances ’cause this world done got me claustrophobic/ The government gone play they hand but they gon’ sugarcoat it but cops beating up the ones who got they freedom stolen/ I see the pain in all them people I can’t help but notice/ My granny said them heavy pressures ain’t for us to tote it, give it to God

Back in May, Ace Hood released his fifth studio album Mr. Hood, his first official album since parting ways with We The Best (not counting the latest in his Body Bag and Trust The Process mixtape series). The project saw 14 high quality tracks and additional appearances from Jacquees, Alexdynamix, OZ, and Slim Diesel.

In a previous interview with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Ace Hood revealed why he decided to go the independent route, stating that the decision to part ways was ultimately made without his input:

“The fact that I felt like we created this thing together … this was a decision I felt we were brothers enough that you would come to me about this … once he made the decision and it was final with Sony Red and it was happening, that’s when the conversation actually happened with us and I felt blown away because I felt like I was unprepared for it.”

Be sure to press play on Ace Hood’s official music video for “At War” down below.