Killer Mike has a response to President Joe Biden’s call to release low-level drug offenders – allow them to sell drugs again, legally.

On the heels of the news that President Biden has granted clemency to 75 inmates, the Atlanta-bred entertainer believes that the act is merely a stepping stone to true change. The move will free non-violent drug crime offenders.

Exactly one week after cannabis users celebrated the 4/20 holiday, the rapper, activist, and entrepreneur suggests that the same inmates should be allowed to benefit financially from the drug which is now legalized for recreational use in 18 states. Medicinal cannabis use is legal in 37 states.

“I think the feds owe them that,” said Killer Mike in an interview with TMZ. “I think the oligarchy in this country owes the people that this industry has built on, that’s going to bring billions to this country. They owe the people that were outlaws and paved the way.”

Last year, annual cannabis sales equaled $26.5 billion, with the anticipation to close at $32 billion in 2022. According to New Frontier Data, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the legal cannabis industry is calculated to hit 11% between the years of 2020 and 2030. By 2030, the industry is estimated to be worth $57 billion.

Despite it being a lucrative space, there are still many Black people who are left out of the cannabis conversation. While many think that President Biden’s latest move is a step in the right direction, there are a lot of individuals like Killer Mike who want to know what the legalization of the drug means for those who are sitting in jail behind it.

Currently, Killer Mike ‘s documentary series, “Tumbleweeds,”explores a world with legalized cannabis. It is available for streaming on VICE TV.