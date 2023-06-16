Today (June 16), Gunna delivered his fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse, a 15-song effort with zero features and production from 88Krazy, CuBeatz, Fresh Ayr, Ghetto Guitar, EVRGRN, Mario Petersen, Swiff D, Omar Grand, LNK, Pooh Beatz, and more. The surprise album was preceded by the well-received single “bread & butter,” a Turbo, Omar Grand, and Cam Griffin-produced response to those who have ostracized him since his highly publicized release from jail.

“Peepin’ s**t, I’m seein’ n**gas fall back, you b**ch-a** n**gas got me as the topic of the chat, you switched on me when you know you in business with a rat, and the boy that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that, the city see it clearly if I had to state a fact, you still f**k with a n**ga that done got yo’ partner… heard these n**gas talkin’, only knew ’em ’cause of Slatt, these rap boys need more streams, heard he put my name on wax, you wouldn’t even believe, I ain’t had to watch my back, it’s n**gas really talkin’, how you think we done got snatched?”

a Gift & a Curse follows 2022’s DS4EVER, which boasted 20 songs and collaborations alongside Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Chlöe, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, and more. The project skyrocketed to No. 1 with 150,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, he liberated the loose single “Banking On Me” and contributed to a wealth of songs from his peers, including Cordae’s “Today,” Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil,” Pharrell Williams’ “Functional Addict,” Pooh Shiesty’s “Certified,” DJ Khaled’s “FAM GOOD, WE GOOD,” and Metro Boomin’s “All The Money.”

Press play on Gunna‘s a Gift & a Curse below.