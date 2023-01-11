Yesterday (Jan. 10), Gunna marked his official return post-jail release in new social media posts. On Instagram, the Atlanta star solidified his allegiance to Young Stoner Life while calling for the freedom of Young Thug and Yak Gotti. He also left a somewhat cryptic message to his detractors:

“N**gas acting like they switching to a side, but it’s only one side.”

On Twitter, Gunna provided his followers with a short tribute to Lil Keed, who tragically passed away in May of last year. Last week, it was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner that Keed’s cause of death was eosinophilia, defined by Columbia University as “causes the body to produce too many of the white blood cells.”

It’s been about a month since Gunna — real name Sergio Kitchens — was released from Fulton County Jail after being included in a 56-count RICO indictment alongside Thug, Gotti, and 26 other defendants. A judge sentenced the rapper to five years, with one year commuted to time served and the other four suspended. He is also required to complete certain stipulations, including 500 hours of community service — 350 of those hours must also involve speaking to the youth about the dangers of gangs.

In a statement released by his legal team, Gunna explained that he entered an Alford Plea in an effort to maintain his innocence. He also made it clear that his decision in no way adversely affects others:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Check out Gunna‘s social media posts below.