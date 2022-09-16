Despite his current incarceration, Gunna wants all of his fans to still celebrate his day in South Fulton, Georgia. In celebration of his second annual “Gunna Day,” the rapper announced a festival on his Instagram account on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The Young Slime Life (YSL) artist shared how much the day means to him and how he will never forget it. “I said I was gonna stand on this day for the rest of my life, and I meant it,” he wrote.

He added, “Last year, Sept. 16 was declared ‘Gunna Day,’ and this year, my family is building a new basketball court at a local youth shelter. And I’m putting [together] for the south side, the Gunna Fest. A free, family fun day with music, carnival rides, games, merch, food trucks, and more! Saturday [Sept. 17] 12-6 at the old Target parking lot off Old National. Pull up. #GunnaFest”

In 2021, South Fulton Mayor William Edwards dubbed Sept. 16 as “Gunna Day,” recognizing the rapper’s positive impact on his community. The rapper was given a declaration proclamation highlighting Gunna’s achievements as an artist, influencer, and fashion inspiration after overcoming a difficult childhood raised by a single mother.

At the event, Mayor Edwards stated: “Just like the Phoenix, rising above the ashes of adversity, Gunna is committed to giving back to the community that raised him, buffered him, sheltered him, and supported him by creating Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store which is set to provide students of McNair Middle School with access to free meals, clothing, and toiletries for years to come.”

Gunna has been in a Fulton County jail since his arrest in May, stemming from a RICO indictment that also names rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants as members of the YSL gang. Despite his open letter to fans in June claiming he was “being falsely accused” and vowing to “never stop fighting to clear my name,” he has been denied bond twice. His trial isn’t scheduled until January 2023.

Below are Gunna’s festival announcement and video of him receiving his declaration:

