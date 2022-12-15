After being freed from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, Gunna plans to give back before he even drops a new track.

Yesterday (Dec. 14), the Atlanta rapper entered into a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which led to his release. Shortly after getting out, he went to his Instagram Story to announce his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway.

For the fifth time, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper will host this charity event where he give away $100,000. He and Goodr teamed up to provide $100 gift cards and a “special gift” to 1,000 families. The charity event will happen on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart in his hometown, College Park, Georgia, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodr is a hunger relief company and they praised Gunna for his act of philanthropy.

“Much respect to Gunna who, no matter what, still finds a way to contribute to the community that raised him,” said Goodr Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston. “We know that people will struggle unlike any other year this holiday season and it is our honor to maintain Gunna’s legacy of giving back.”

Gunna was sentenced to five years in prison. He received time served for the one year he spent in jail and the four-year remaining sentence has been suspended. Gunna will also be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service.

It’s uncertain if this event will count toward his hours, but Gunna is no stranger to giving back. In 2021, he teamed up with the same relief group and launched Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store at his former middle school, Ronald E. McNair. The store provides free meals, clothing and toiletries to students who need them. He and Young Thug also posted bond for 30 inmates at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail.

There’s no telling when the 300 Entertainment rapper will return to the studio, but before going to jail, Gunna had the most commercial success he’s ever had in his career. His DS4Ever album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by debuting with 150,300 album-equivalent units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 13, which was his best week yet in terms of units earned.