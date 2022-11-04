Akon wants the world to know the true character behind the rap stars that the culture adores as Young Thug and Gunna.

Amid their current legal cases, the “Lonely” crooner says that the rap lyrics delivered by the two do not reflect the true essence of who they are. Instead, he suggests that the songs should be simply viewed as entertainment and nothing more. “It’s like most of it is being done to impress [their] peers,” Akon explained during an interview on Sunday (Oct. 30). “‘Cause, I know most of them. They’re the most humble, good-hearted people. But, when you listen to the music, you would think they were serial killers.”

The Senegalese singer isn’t the only person who has spoken out in the midst of the current RICO case. In fact, REVOLT previously reported that legendary music executive Kevin Liles testified on Thug’s behalf during a bond hearing this past June. “I’m kind of emotional because of how good this guy is,” Liles expressed at the time. “I’ve been in this music thing called hip hop for 38 years and for the life of me, I don’t understand why I have to testify of the good that hip hop has done around the world. I have also started a company with Jeffery called Young Stoner Life and I remember what he said to me, ‘We’re not just starting a company, we’re gonna change some lives.’ And that’s what he’s done and he’s definitely changed mine.”

Akon’s comments regarding the words in the songs of artists like Gunna and Thug comes on the heels of fellow musicians like Drake, John Legend, Alicia Keys and others who, just this week, signed a document to protest the use of rap lyrics in court. The letter, which is titled “Art on Trial: Protect Black Art,” is a move to fight back against using tracks from emcees to criminalize Black artists.

Check out the full interview below.