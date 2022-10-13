Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  10.13.2022

Akon has a shocking revelation. The singer admitted that at the beginning of his career, he would use his brother Abou Thiam as a body double when he was overbooked for shows.

“Bu was my double. He was my double,” said the “Locked Up” crooner during an interview with “The Morning Hustle” last week. “This was before the internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.” Furthermore, Akon’s sibling would even assist him with interviews. “He would do shows for me. I can say it now because it’s been some years,” Akon confessed. “Sometimes I would be double booked and I would send Abou to one radio show while I’m doing another radio show.”

Akon quickly enlisted his brother to be a stand-in when he realized all the money that he was missing out on from having to turn down shows. “Bu started off as my hype man on the road. And yeah, I used to get so… we was booked so [much] and I was like, ‘Man, all this money I’m leaving on the table. We cannot leave all this money on the table.'” In fact, he can now chuckle about the fact that his younger brother would step in to help him. “It’s interesting,” the “I Wanna Love You” singer continued. “Now I go back to so many stations and we used to have these conversations, now we laugh about it.”

Now that Akon has revealed his truth, Black Twitter has reacted to the singer’s revelation. “Akon, Akun, [and] Acorn been fooling the music industry, was he even really locked up?” asked one user. “Or was that another brother ARob?” Another person added, “I don’t know who Akon is trying to fool cause they look nothing alike.”

Check out all of the reactions to Akon’s shocking news below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Akon

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Ime Udoka's cheating scandal: What's really going on in Boston?

For our latest “Halftime Report,” we dive into Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal and the public ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  10.05.2022
View More