Akon has a shocking revelation. The singer admitted that at the beginning of his career, he would use his brother Abou Thiam as a body double when he was overbooked for shows.

“Bu was my double. He was my double,” said the “Locked Up” crooner during an interview with “The Morning Hustle” last week. “This was before the internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.” Furthermore, Akon’s sibling would even assist him with interviews. “He would do shows for me. I can say it now because it’s been some years,” Akon confessed. “Sometimes I would be double booked and I would send Abou to one radio show while I’m doing another radio show.”

Akon quickly enlisted his brother to be a stand-in when he realized all the money that he was missing out on from having to turn down shows. “Bu started off as my hype man on the road. And yeah, I used to get so… we was booked so [much] and I was like, ‘Man, all this money I’m leaving on the table. We cannot leave all this money on the table.'” In fact, he can now chuckle about the fact that his younger brother would step in to help him. “It’s interesting,” the “I Wanna Love You” singer continued. “Now I go back to so many stations and we used to have these conversations, now we laugh about it.”

Now that Akon has revealed his truth, Black Twitter has reacted to the singer’s revelation. “Akon, Akun, [and] Acorn been fooling the music industry, was he even really locked up?” asked one user. “Or was that another brother ARob?” Another person added, “I don’t know who Akon is trying to fool cause they look nothing alike.”

Check out all of the reactions to Akon’s shocking news below.

Akon

Akun &

Acorn

Been fooling the music industry, was he even really locked up?! Or was that another brother ARob? https://t.co/BnahBgTIjz — Naru-The Ninja (@NarutoTrickzxTv) October 12, 2022

The game is to be sold not told. I am sure somebody wants their money back and Maury may wanna do a celebrity DNA special. — Yansie Gean Norment (@YannyBandz) October 12, 2022

Imagine going to an Akon show and you see this instead.. this not Akon this Fakon pic.twitter.com/bSkSIfamjV — lᴉʌǝp lᴉl (@AlyssaSalamii) October 12, 2022

imagine being in the front row at an akon concert watching him perform Smack That and realizing there’s an off brand akon on stage pic.twitter.com/bxMyBGEXVB — aaron-j 🅰️🅰️ (@airjaxx) October 13, 2022

So which was brother threw that guy off the stage? pic.twitter.com/XdwEAl4euz — RADI (@RADI_thehunter) October 12, 2022

Imagine paying for an Akon show & u get Bkon or Ckon https://t.co/kyrsG3fJas — Casey Key (@caseykey00) October 11, 2022