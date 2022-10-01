T-Pain came out of the gate with a banger when he released “I’m Sprung” in the summer of 2005. The record spent 26 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, where it peaked at No. 8.

But, come to find out, the track, which landed on his debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga, was never supposed to be T-Pain’s. Instead, he hoped it would be a success for another prominent artist at the time: Akon. In the past, Teddy Pain shared that his wife, Amber Najm, was the inspiration for the record. “It was brand new love. It was the kind of love that makes you write a song about it. I was experimenting with Auto-Tune at the time and I really got into it. It was fairly easy to get that done because it was about something I am well-versed in: Love,” he told USA TODAY in 2015.

Now, in a new interview with Cam Kirk for “Studio Sessions,” T-Pain opened up even more about how the record came to fruition. He explained in the 5-minute video posted to YouTube on Friday (Sept. 30), that he “had given up and became a writer for Konvict Muzik. I wasn’t really trying to be an artist anymore because it was too hard, and I figured why not just go write songs for somebody that’s already famous?”

The “U and Dat” artist went on to rehash how his transition to songwriting led him to pen the 2005 hit. “So, I wrote ‘I’m Sprung’ for Akon. Akon didn’t like it,” he said. At the time, T-Pain was signed to the “Locked Up” singer’s record label, Konvict Muzik. Instead of letting the song become an afterthought, Nappy Boy opted to leave his vocals on the demo and to release it as his own record.

“I still liked the song, so I took it to the club in Tallahassee. That DJ that played it passed it around a few times. I heard it on the radio and here we are.” Check out the clip below where he also revealed who he would rather date between a bartender and stripper.