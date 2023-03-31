Today (March 31), Marshmello teams up with Polo G and Southside for “Grown Man,” a genre-bending banger that boasts additional production from Luca Presti. The track lays the groundwork for Polo G’s lyrics about financial success, street life, and more.

“New drip, I just spent some Gs on my attire, these racks just keep on growin’, but my jeans gettin’ tighter, uh, I went overseas with the swiper, bad b**ch, you know I’ve never seen nothin’ like her, uh, I bought Glocks with beams for my snipers, any sudden movement, make it sing like the choir, R.I.P., that chrome sprayin’, got Lindsey Lohan, I need some more bands, b**ch, I’m a grown man…”

It’s been two years since Marshmello released his fourth studio LP, Shockwave, a 12-song offering with features from TroyBoi, DJ Sliink, Megan Thee Stallion, NITTI, Carnage (now known as Gordo), Juicy J, and more. Since then, the masked DJ kept his momentum via a string of loose drops, including “Before U,” “ESTILAZO” with Tokischa, “Numb” with Khalid, “American Psycho” with Mae Muller and Trippie Redd, “Party Jumpin'” with Jamie Brown, and “El Merengue” with Manuel Turizo. He’s also handled the boards for the likes of 24kGoldn, Alesso, Young K.I., ShaunTheKiddd, LIL DUSTY G, Oliver Tree, Rico Nasty, and Juice WRLD.

Back in September of 2022, Marshmello teamed up with ESPN to provide music for their “Monday Night Football” telecast during the NFL’s current season. That partnership spawned a dance floor-ready remix of the “Heavy Action,” an instrumental that has served as the “Monday Night Football” theme song since the ’70s. Via press release, Marshmello spoke on working with the sports network. “Working with ESPN is a dream come true as Monday Night Football and the NFL have been a part of my life ever since I can remember,” he stated. Press play on “Grown Man” below.