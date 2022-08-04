Currently, Marshmello is said to be working on the fourth installment of his popular Joytime series. Following the March drop “Before U,” the masked star returns with “American Psycho,” a collaboration alongside Mae Muller and Trippie Redd. Featuring additional production from Jeppe London, Samuel Ledet, and Cutfather, “Before U” is centered around a not-so-positive relationship:

“I’m a train wreck, kinda jealous, sometimes I get a little bit selfish, pessimistic, a little twisted, but at least I’m not the one I can’t admit it, if I had to blame somebody, then you would be that body, you put the T in toxic, yeah, you do, oh, you’re so bad for my health, when I shoulda hated you, you made me hate myself, but I know better now, all the lies that I believed in, why are you surprised that I’m leaving? Put on quite a show, true American psycho … awe, she said that I’m a psycho, woah, shе said I’m not her type though, ooh, I’m out my mind, out my mind, I didn’t mеan to fall in love, I didn’t mean to lose your trust…”

Directed by Raja Virdi, the accompanying clip for “American Psycho” begins with shots of Muller performing her contribution to the track in different rooms. Shortly after, Trippie Redd appears in dark red lighting to deliver his verse. Outside of some CGI effects, Marshmello doesn’t make an appearance in the short video.

Joytime first made landfall in 2016, and was followed by the commercially successful Joytime II and Joytime III in 2018 and 2019, respectively. More recently, Marshmello liberated his fourth studio LP Shockwave in 2021, complete with 12 songs with additional assists from Carnage, Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, TroyBoi, DJ Sliink, Eptic, Sippy, and more. Press play on Marshmello, Trippie Redd, and Mae Muller’s “American Psycho” visual below.