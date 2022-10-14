Photo: Cover art for Marshmello and Juice WRLD’s “Bye Bye”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022

Currently, Marshmello is said to be working on the fourth installment of his Joytime series, which is led by the well-received March release “Before U.” Today (Oct. 14), the helmet-wearing DJ-producer unveils a new single titled “Bye Bye,” a bittersweet offering that features late artist Juice WRLD. The posthumous offering sees the Chicago-based talent harmonizing about dealing with his vices while moving on from a relationship:

“Um, see you later, uh, girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor, turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer, H**l-proof to the core, take me to your lair, uh, hella persuasive, h**la curved animation, like The Matrix, Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’, feel like it’s a f**kin’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh, H**l’s Kitchen blazing, cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron, I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten, set that b**ch on fire, all my dreams been comin’ true since, hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye, you’re out your mind, I’m out of pills and you’re out of lies…”

Marshmello’s debut LP Joytime made landfall in 2016 with 10 songs and a single feature from Omar Linx. The well-received project was then followed 2018’s Joytime II and 2019’s Joytime III, the latter of which boasted contributions from Slushii, Yultron, Bellecour, Flux Pavilion, Elohim, Wiwek, Tynan, Crankdat, and A Day To Remember. His most recent body of work, Shockwave, arrived in 2021 with 12 genre-bending cuts and collaborations alongside TroyBoi, DJ Sliink, NITTI, Megan Thee Stallion, Carnage, Juicy J, Subtronics, SIPPY, and PEEKABOO. Given his musical ascent, one should expect for Joytime IV to be even more high-profile than its predecessors. In the meantime, you can enjoy Marshmello and Juice WRLD’s “Bye Bye” below.

