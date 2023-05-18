Photo: Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

On Wednesday (May 17), Metro Boomin took to social media to announce that he is behind the soundtrack for the forthcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He also confirmed that the project will be making landfall June 2 — the same day that said movie hits theaters.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the writers and producers behind the Spider-Verse series, spoke on partnering with Metro to create the music, specifically in regard to topping the first film.

“That’s a high bar to clear,” Lord admitted. “So, for this next movie, we brought in some reinforcements. This time, we are working with legendary Metro Boomin. If anybody is going to be able to make something that feels like it’s Miles’ experience, that guy knows what he’s doing.”

To get a taste of what to expect from the soundtrack, the “No Complaints” star shared a Hyundai commercial that features a song titled “Link Up,” a collaboration alongside Don Toliver. “Come link up, sync up, link up, goin’ fast like a Rolex, no time for the romance,” Toliver could be heard singing in the background of the short clip.

Earlier this month, Metro revealed that he will be making an actual cameo in Across The Spider-Verse as a variant of the webbed superhero. Fans can actually catch a quick glimpse of the decorated beatsmith as his animated counterpart in a recent TV trailer.

Back in December of 2022, Metro liberated his sophomore studio LP, Heroes & Villains, a 15-song body of work with additional assists from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Young Nudy, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and more. The album was a critical and commercial success, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 185,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Check out Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack announcement below.

